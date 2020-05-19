https://www.dailywire.com/news/feminist-exposes-conservative-conspiracy-to-make-feminists-look-like-feminists-satire

The following is satirical.

The New York Times, a former newspaper, has exposed a scurrilous right-wing conspiracy intended to make feminists appear like shrieking, irrational hypocrites with no real principles, who want you to believe women when they’re attacking Republicans and suddenly not believe women when they’re attacking Democrats. The conspiracy, by the way, worked like a charm.

On Knucklehead Row, the Times op-ed page, the vicious conspiracy was exposed by Susan Faludi famous for writing the book Backlash which detailed the “undeclared war against American women,” in which American men brutally gave women everything they wanted if they would just pipe down, stop complaining about every little thing and make some damned dinner already.

Faludi wrote an op-ed column which, so help me, was headlined, “’Believe All Women’ is a Right Wing Trap, How Feminists got Stuck Answering for a Canard.”

Faludi says that when Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misbehavior without any proof whatsoever, and feminists stormed the Supreme Court shrieking like irrational banshees, and then wrote article after shrieking irrational article saying they believed Kavanaugh’s accuser for no logical reason, and when feminists cornered Senators in elevators and shrieked irrationally that not believing Kavanaugh’s accuser was like telling all women they were liars, that it was conservatives who made the feminists look like shrieking irrational hysterics by re-phrasing their slogan “Believe Women” to “Believe All Women.”

Faludi wrote, “Now because of this evil right wing conspiracy to make us say out loud what we were only implying by our every action, women are stuck believing Tara Reade’s accusations about Joe Biden when everyone knows women lie about stuff all the time or there wouldn’t even be a feminist movement in America where we’ll all spoiled like little princesses.”

Then Faludi started crying because men can’t stand that and will probably agree to anything to get her to stop.

The Times will soon expose other right wing conspiracies like the one where conservatives tricked them into becoming the New York Times.

