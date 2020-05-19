https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/flashback-watch-obama-admin-tell-reporters-gen-flynn-innocent-help-trump-transition-team-spying/

This was pretty disgusting.

Back on January 13, 2017, Former Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department under Barack Obama, Mark Toner, told reporters the Obama administration did not see anything inappropriate about contact between members of this administration and foreign officials.

Mark Toner told reporters the Obama administration would not only HELP the transition team reach out to foreign officials should they ask, but that they saw no problem with General Flynn speaking to any foreign official- including Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Via Tracy Beanz.

