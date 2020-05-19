http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/qfJ6d6Ak-gY/michael-flynn-lawyers-federal-judge-268280

Flynn’s lawyers also accused U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan of bias and asked that the case be reassigned for any future proceedings, which could include a possible contempt of court charge against Flynn for repeatedly affirming that he lied to the FBI in 2017—something he now insists did not happen.

Flynn’s lawyers filed a petition Tuesday with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals asking it to grant the Justice Department’s motion to abandon the case.

Lawyers for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn are mounting an unusual and aggressive bid to get a federal appeals court to shut down his prosecution despite efforts by the federal judge assigned the case to solicit outside advice on whether it should proceed.

“An innocent man has been the target of a vendetta by politically motivated officials at the highest level of the FBI,” Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell and her colleagues wrote in the new filing.

“The egregious Government misconduct, and the three-year abuse of General Flynn and his family, cry out for ending this ordeal immediately and permanently. The district judge’s orders reveal his plan to continue the case indefinitely, rubbing salt in General Flynn’s open wound from the Government’s misconduct and threatening him with criminal contempt.”

Flynn’s filing—known as a “mandamus” petition—faces a high legal hurdle. Unlike a traditional appeal, Flynn’s defense must show that he has an indisputable right to relief from Sullivan’s orders.

Powell argues that Sullivan is defying a unanimous Supreme Court decision issued earlier this month that swatted down another federal appeals court for inviting outside lawyers to provide friend-of-the-court arguments in a criminal case.

Last week, Sullivan appointed a former federal judge—John Gleeson—to advise him on whether to grant the government’s motion to dismiss and whether Flynn should face the initial stage of a criminal contempt proceeding.

Attorney General Bill Barr decided earlier this month to seek to abandon the prosecution. He said a review of the case by a prosecutor he appointed found that the FBI had no legitimate legal basis to interview Flynn four days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In that interview, Flynn denied or said he could not recall any substantive conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S, Sergey Kislyak.

Powell’s latest filing with the appeals court adheres to the dramatic, provocative style of her earlier pleadings.

“Petitioner, through no fault of his own, has been drawn into a Kafkaesque nightmare that is a cross between The Trial and In the Penal Colony. He has been subjected to deception, abuse, penury, obloquy, and humiliation,” she wrote.

“Having risked his life in service to his country, he has found himself the target of a political vendetta designed to strip him of his honor and savings, and to deprive the President of his advice. He has been dragged through the mud and forced, through coercion and the artful withholding of information crucial to his defense, to confess to a crime he did not commit—indeed, to a crime that could not exist,” Powell added.

Flynn’s submission also swings hard at Sullivan, irreverently accusing the Clinton appointee of seeking the spotlight by not immediately signing off on dismissal of the case against the former Defense Intelligence Agency chief.

“This is an umpire who has decided to steal public attention from the players and focus it on himself,” Powell said of the trial judge. “He wants to pitch, bat, run bases, and play shortstop. In truth, he is way out in left field.”

It’s unclear how Flynn’s case and his lawyers’ unorthodox style will play with the powerful D.C. appeals court, which currently has seven Democratic appointees and four GOP appointees.

Flynn’s petition is likely to be considered by a three-judge panel drawn from those ranks. However, the court’s two Trump appointees have recused themselves from some cases stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

If Flynn doesn’t get relief from the appeals court, he could ask for an emergency order from the Supreme Court.