A German manufacturer is under investigation after allegedly conning Warren Buffet out of $643 million by digitally manipulating company orders and receipts to create the impression that its business was booming rather than at the risk of bankruptcy.

The deal dates back to February 2017, when Precision Castparts Corp., a unit of Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., paid the equivalent of $874 million to buy Wilhelm Schulz, a family-run stainless steel maker in Krefeld, western Germany, reports The Guardian.

But after an anonymous tip by a whistleblower that May, the U.S. holding company suspected key documents had been doctored.

This April, a New York arbitration court found that the German company had both tried to mislead investors and then attempted to cover its tracks.

The New York arbitration court agreed with Buffett’s company, that the German business was worth no more than $171.5 million, and ordered Schulz to pay back the difference.

The German newspaper Handelsblatt reports that some of the company’s employees had inflated the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization by scanning in letterheads of other companies to make fake orders and invoices, totaling up to 47 fake business deals.

A Dusseldorf prosecutor is also now investigating the German company for severe fraud for allegedly falsifying balance sheets and forging documents.

The Schulz group’s former owners are denying the allegations.

