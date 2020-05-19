http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iXs5U1I3jqs/

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Georgia is dropping, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced on Tuesday.

The number of individuals with the coronavirus who are hospitalized in Georgia has dropped, hitting the lowest number since early April. There are currently 986 hospitalized coronavirus patients, which the governor noted is “down 34% since May 1st.”

“These numbers are encouraging, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to fight this virus,” he added:

Today marks the lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in Georgia at 986. That’s down 34% since May 1st. These numbers are encouraging, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to fight this virus. https://t.co/7uFuMrEyFE https://t.co/f5JRHTfoIK — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 19, 2020

“At 986 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized, Georgia has seen an approximate 12% decrease over the last week with 1,125 patients hospitalized on May 12, and a 34% decrease from 1,500 patients hospitalized on May 1,” a release from Kemp’s office titled, “Georgia Marks Lowest COVID-19 Positive Hospitalizations Since Early April” explained.

“Our hospitalization numbers continue to show encouraging signs in our fight against COVID-19, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat this virus,” Kemp said in a statement.

“I continue to ask Georgians to practice social distancing, follow the advice of public health officials, and protect the elderly and medically fragile,” he stressed.

Georgia had 38,721 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,664 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The department also addressed inconsistencies in reporting, noting that an electronic processing error occurred on May 17 “which inadvertently included 231 serologic test results in the number of positive COVID19 cases.”

“This error was corrected, but caused a decrease in positive cases between reporting periods on our dashboard,” the department clarified. “We are working diligently to provide the most accurate information, and we apologize for any confusion.”

Kemp has faced heavy criticism for his aggressive approach to reopening the state, allowing many businesses, including gyms and hair and nail salons, to reopen in late-April with certain restrictions in place.

