All schools are currently closed for regular classroom instruction; however, child care has been allowed with conditions throughout the pandemic. As California moves into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, schools reopening will be decided on a county-by-county basis through an attestation process, in which they certify the spread of COVID-19 is under control locally.
When the shelter in place order went into effect, owner Amanda Riccetti knew she had a pretty short runway to stay afloat. After appealing to parents to continue paying tuition even though their kids couldn’t attend the school, she estimates that about 75% of parents paid in April and 60% paid in May, and that ensured Riccetti wouldn’t have to furlough any employees.
Then, just last week, the PPP loan came through and she said it felt like a miracle. She said that should get them through most of the summer.
Before the pandemic hit, she said they were having a great year. “After 47 years I thought this was going to be my best year ever,” she said. “We had the best parent community and things were going well. I thought this was going to be the year I could relax.”
Instead, she said it’s been the toughest year yet. “I think I’ve worked harder in my life in these last three weeks then I have in a long, long time,” she said. “But at the same time, there will be small silver linings.”
She said the small student to teacher ratio will likely result in deeper relationships between teachers and students. In addition, she said she’s been in close communication with directors at other schools as they trade information and tips about reopening, which they didn’t do as frequently before.
Astrakan Images/Getty Images/Cultura RF
Riccetti said the quick changes she’s been able to make in preparation for reopening is largely because Big City Montessori is a private school; she’s able to make fast decisions without consulting a board.
Even with all these precautions in place, Zoom will still be an integral part of learning. She said especially for extracurricular activities like art, music and yoga, a teacher will be in a separate room and lead the classes for students in a different classroom.
While schools still await what exact guidelines they’ll be told to follow when the order is lifted, some schools have remained open for the children of essential workers.
HolaKids, a Spanish immersion preschool, consolidated their five locations across the Bay Area into three and are accommodating around 22 families each day, down from the approximately 150 they normally serve.
“At first everyone was so scared and then I think it was reassuring to our families that we’ve been operating,” Executive Director Amory Donohue said. “The kids are happy and healthy and teachers are happy to be helping.”
She said they’ve been operating under guidelines from the CDC and the Child Care Licensing Program and they’ve made their own additions as well, like instituting school-only shoes and coats.
Donohue said they actually got a crash course in how to deal with COVID-19 even before the shelter in place order went into effect. About a week before, a parent was infected and even though that person hadn’t been in the classroom in two months, she still shut down the school for a few days for a deep cleaning and notified all families. Parents in the school also learned early on what protocols to follow if a family member falls ill.
Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot
Today, those parents that are essential workers whose children are attending the school are not allowed in the building and if the child has any sign of illness, no matter how small, they should stay home. She said the workplace being more understanding of taking these precautions is one of the good things to come out of the pandemic.
Benjamin Harrison, Director of Adda Clevenger School, said getting specific guidelines for reopening will be paramount. “Just like with the required vaccinations for students that we’re all used to, we need specific, clear and unambiguous instructions from the county, state and/or federal health or education authorities,” he said. “We’re not doctors, health experts or epidemiologists, we’re school teachers.”
With these guidelines, they’ll be able to iterate on the contingency plans they already have in place quickly. Then, they can also figure out a way to make them more engaging for students, which will make them easier to follow.
“It’s definitely going to be different from what they’re used to but packaged the right way kids will get excited about it.” Harrison said. “I think it’s important for parents also that they know we’re taking the guidelines really seriously and that we want to continue to provide what’s essential in this new format.”
Tessa McLean is a digital editor with SFGATE. Email her at tessa.mclean@sfgate.com or follow her on Twitter @mcleantessa.
