Joe Biden’s virtual campaign is a joke.

Biden’s campaign speech and town hall were repeatedly interrupted with honking geese.

A few days ago, Canadian geese were honking so loudly, Biden had to address the noise.

“That’s the geese you hear in the background,” said Biden. “Those Canadian geese are trying to get away from the virus.”

Awkward.

WATCH:

Biden jokes that the Canadian geese honking VERY LOUDLY in his pond “are trying to get away from the virus.” pic.twitter.com/HNBSwub8Eu — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) May 16, 2020

It happened again on Monday.

Biden’s virtual campaign speech was interrupted with honking geese, birds chirping, an iPhone ringing and a Secret Service agent lurking in the background.

“You’re going to hear, there’s a pond on the other side of my property here. A lot of Canadian geese. If you hear them honking away, they’re cheering, that’s what they’re about,” Biden said.

Old Joe called Trump “President Tweety” as honking geese were drowning out his voice. How edgy.

WATCH:

Joe Biden reveals his nickname for Donald Trump is “President Tweety” Read more at @nypost https://t.co/6XPeCgpHNo pic.twitter.com/LUcSrI7g5b — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 19, 2020

