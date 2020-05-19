https://www.dailywire.com/news/howard-stern-mocks-donald-trump-jr-such-a-genius-then-trump-jr-points-something-out

On Tuesday, in the latest war of words between radio shock-jock host Howard Stern and Donald Trump Jr., Stern mocked Trump Jr., saying ironically, “He is such a wit. He is such a genius. He would have made a fortune if he wasn’t under his father’s thumb.”

That prompted Trump Jr., who has five million followers on Twitter, to fire back, “It must kill Hollywood Howard to know that more people will see this tweet than listen to his show. That’s what happened when you turn your back on the working class fanbase & bend your knee to the same MSM you used to mock. He never recovered from losing @artiequitter! SAD!”

It must kill Hollywood Howard to know that more people will see this tweet than listen to his show. That’s what happens when you turn your back on your working class fanbase & bend your knee to the same MSM you used to mock. He never recovered from losing @artiequitter! SAD! https://t.co/g6J5hI8eqK pic.twitter.com/6cZ80Ui4lA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2020

In his rant against Trump Jr., Stern also stated, “I’d list all of junior’s accomplishments right now, but I only have a three-hour show. It would take the whole show. He’s too strong for me physically and mentally for me to comment on,” as The Washington Times reported.

Last week, Stern said of President Trump, “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most. The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … he wouldn’t even let them in a f***ing hotel.” Stern opined it would be “extremely patriotic” for Mr. Trump to resign from office.

Trump Jr. answered on Twitter, writing that Stern was “pathetic for attacking Trump supporters,” adding, “Hollywood Howard is such a neutered shell of his former self that he’s now attacking blue collar Trump supporters, in a desperate attempt to be relevant again. Stern from 20 yrs ago would be embarrassed by today’s PC version.”

As Bruce Bawer wrote in January 2020 about Stern in the 1980’s and 1990’s in a piece titled, “What Happened to Howard Stern?” with the subtitle, “Once an irreverent voice of the common man and a proud outsider, the longtime shock jock has become an obsequious insider,” “Stern had no illusions about the Left. He stood up for hardworking family men; he believed in law and order; he respected the police and military; and he called out David Dinkins’s disastrous mayoralty as lustily as he later cheered Rudy Giuliani’s reforms.”

Bawer noted of Stern’s metamorphosis:

Stern’s transformation reached its apotheosis when, on December 4, he welcomed Hillary Clinton into his studio for more than two hours. Even for a longtime fan who’d watched Stern’s persona shift over the years, I found the man who interviewed Hillary barely recognizable. Finally, he was the shock jock he had always been accused of being—because his relentless flattery of the former First Lady was truly shocking. It was as if he were determined to prove that he could fawn over Hillary more fervently than her most ardent supporter.“My fantasy,” he told her, “was not only to meet you but to tell you what a hero you are to me. . . . You had the expertise I wanted in a president. . . . I wanted you to be president so bad.”

