Actor James Woods slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “mobidly corrupt” after she called President Trump “morbidly obese” on Monday.

Pelosi started the name-calling after Trump announced to the press that the has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive against COVID-19.

Several media commentators and medical professionals condemned Trump, noting that the drug, which has been on the market for decades to treat malaria, lupus and other diseases has an unproven record treating COVID-19, though some patients who have contracted the disease have had success with it in conjunction with other drugs.

Trump said that some front-line medical workers insist on taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive.

But Pelosi, appearing that night on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” noted that it is unsafe for certain people.

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese they say,” Pelosi said.

Woods, in a reference to that statement, tweeted a picture of Pelosi captioned simply: “Morbidly corrupt…”

