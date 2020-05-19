https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/judge-sullivan-grants-amicus-requests-oral-arguments-scheduled-july-16th-sidney-powell-reacts-video/

Judge Emmet Sullivan

Attorney Sidney Powell announced on Tuesday morning that Team Flynn has just delivered to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit a Petition for Writ of Mandamus to correct Judge Sullivan’s unauthorized actions.

RELIEF SOUGHT

Petitioner respectfully requests that this Court order the district court immediately to (1) grant the Justice Department’s Motion to Dismiss; (2) vacate its order appointing amicus curiae; and (3) reassign the case to another district judge as to any further proceedings.

This comes after Judge Emmet Sullivan REFUSED to drop the case against General Flynn even though the US Government prosecutors dropped ALL CHARGES against the 3-star General.

Last Tuesday Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Judge Sullivan also appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

It appears Sidney Powell’s move today really pissed off Judge Sullivan because he immediately ‘responded’ by granting all requests by ‘stand-in’ judge Gleeson.

“It is further ordered that the Court schedules oral argument for July 16, 2020..” Judge Sullivan wrote in his order.

Some timing – this Motion has been granted by Judge Sullivan on the day Flynn’s lawyers file the writ of mandamus. Note that oral argument is set for July 16, 2020. [Of course, mandamus will stay these deadlines and the hearing date.] pic.twitter.com/LfFiofvTDw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 19, 2020

Sidney Powell appeared on Fox Business to discuss Judge Sullivan’s latest dirty move against Flynn.

Powell reacted to Sullivan’s order granting all requests by Judge Gleeson.

WATCH:

