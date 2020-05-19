https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-subpoena-clapper-brennan/2020/05/19/id/968015

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has scheduled a vote to subpoena key officials in the Russia investigation.

According to the Washington Examiner, the subpoenas could demand documents, communications and testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Also on Graham’s list is former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and 45 others.

Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the subpoenas will be discussed at the panel’s meeting on Thursday and a vote has been set for June 4.

Former President Barack Obama is not on Graham’s list. President Donald Trump had urged Graham to call Obama to testify, but Graham has rejected the pitch.

Graham is seeking broad authorization to subpoena the officials as part of the panel’s oversight regarding the origins of the Russia probe.

Graham, noting U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the Russia inquiry, has said he wanted to avoid “interfering in an ongoing criminal matter.”

The Examiner said the subpoenas would cover “documents and communications referenced in and testimony at a hearing or deposition of any individual named or identified by pseudonym in” a December report by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

