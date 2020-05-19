https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/lindsey-graham-sets-vote-subpoena-comey-brennan-dozens-crossfire-hurricane/

A day of reckoning is coming.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), will vote June 4 on a move to subpoena documents and testimony from more than 50 current or former government officials, including former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan. The panel is moving to investigate “Operation Crossfire Hurricane,” the code name for the counterintelligence investigation by the FBI into allegations that Trump associates colluded with Russian officials to alter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

The list of names includes other big players like former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

The full list is:

Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, James Baker, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, John Brennan, James Clapper, Kevin Clinesmith, James Comey, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Stephanie L. O’Sullivan, Lisa Page, Joseph Pientka, John Podesta, Samantha Power, E.W. “Bill” Priestap, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Peter Strzok, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin, Jonathan Winer, Christopher Wray, and Sally Yates.

Graham’s effort will likely move forward. Under committee rules, Graham must either get consent from the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), or get a majority vote before he can issue subpoenas. Republicans outnumber Democrats on the panel 12-10.

The Justice Department inspector general’s recent Crossfire Hurricane found that the FBI committed 17 “significant” errors and omissions in applications for surveillance warrants. The FBI relied on the now-debunked Steele dossier to obtain warrants, then withheld information that undermined the credibility of the dossier and its author, Christopher Steele, the DOJ report said.

Graham also said he plans to hold hearings about the latest revelations that Obama administration officials made requests to “unmask” the identity of Michael Flynn in intelligence reports.

