Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chief of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has announced a procedure for the committee to vote on and authorize subpoenas for documents, information and testimony from Peter Strzok, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, James Comey, James Baker, Lisa Page, John Podesta, Rod Rosenstein, Bill Priestap, Susan Rice, Christopher Wray, Sally Yates and others.

They all are thought to have first-hand information about the Russia collusion investigation launched by Democrats against President Trump when he was elected.

That investigation included FBI special counsel Bob Mueller’s two-year-long investigation that concluded there wasn’t evidence that the Trump 2016 campaign colluded.

Graham said on Monday the committee will debate and vote on a subpoena authorization that focuses on the FISA abuse investigation and oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

These topics also apparently are the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted now by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Graham’s announcement said the subpoena authorization would cover documents, communications and testimony from witnesses such as Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan and others who played a role in the attacks on the president.

The vote is expected on June 4.

Graham explained under Senate Judiciary Committee rules the chairman cannot by himself issue a subpoena. That can happen only with the consent of the senior minority party member, in this case the top Democrat, or by committee vote.

Graham said he would use the precedent set by Democrats in 2008 when they were in the majority and authorized subpoenas by party-line vote.

Sought are documents and communications referenced in, and testimony at a hearing or deposition of “any individual named or identified by pseudonym in the report titled ‘Review of Four FISA applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation’ issued by the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General.”

The IG already has concluded the Democrats in the Obama administration made many major errors in the process of submitting information to the FISA court in their pursuit of permission to spy on the Trump campaign.

Others who could be summoned include Trisha Anderson, Brian Auten, William Barr, Dana Boente, Jennifer Boone, Kevin Clinesmith, Patrick Conlon, Michael Dempsey, Stuart Evans, Tashina Gauhar, Carl Ghattas, Curtis Heide, Kathleen Kavalec, David Laufman, Stephen Laycock, Jacob Lew, Loretta Lynch, Mary McCord, Denis McDonough, Arthur McGlynn, Jonathan Moffa, Sally Moyer, Mike Neufield, Sean Newell, Victoria Nuland, Stephanie O’Sullivan, Joseph Pientka, Samantha Power, Sarah Raskin, Steve Ricchetti, Gabriel Sanz-Rexach, Nathan Sheets, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Glenn Simpson, Steve Somma, Michael Sussman, Adam Szubin and Jonathan Winer.

The Washington Examiner explained, “Facing growing pressure from the Right to make good on his pledge to subpoena officials who may have knowledge of the investigation’s origins, the senator has said timing is a factor. Graham noted earlier this month that he wanted to avoid ‘interfering in an ongoing criminal matter,’ referring to U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation of the Russia inquiry.”

The IG’s report last year criticized the Justice Department and the FBI over at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” related to the FISA warrants against Trump campaign associate Carter Page in 2016 and 2017 and for the bureau’s reliance on Steele’s salacious, and now-debunked, dossier.

Steele’s claims were created at the request of Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Footnotes newly declassified by Barr and acting spy chief Richard Grenell show that the FBI was aware that Steele’s dossier might have been compromised by Russian disinformation.

