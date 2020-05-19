https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/covid-19-lwc
Today, we discuss all the ways “experts” were wrong about coronavirus. Steven takes a more in-depth look at COVID-19: Death predictions, masks, testing, economic impact, ventilators, hospitals, infection rates, and death rates, to expose the incompetence of our treasured “experts.” Steven Crowder goes live at 10 AM ET.
