https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/member-arrested-working-new-jersey-gym-defied-governor-murphys-coronavirus-lockdown-order-video/

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey reopened on Monday morning in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s Coronavirus lockdown order

“We think so far, this has been just a gross violation of constitutional rights,” said Atilis Gym co-owner Ian Smith in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “The 14th Amendment states that no state shall pass any law that infringes upon our rights as citizens, and we’ve been forced into our homes. Enough is enough.”

People gathered in the parking lot in front of the gym to show their support for the gym owner.

Bellmawr police on Monday walked to the door of the gym and the officer said the gym was in violation of Murphy’s order but “on that note, have a good day!”

TRENDING: BREAKING — “QUID PRO JOE’ — AUDIO Released of JOE BIDEN and Ukrainian President Poroshenko Discussing FIRING VIKTOR SHOKIN Who Was Investigating His Son — FOR IMF LOAN!!

However, later Monday afternoon, an attorney for Atilis Gym told Fox 29 that the gym received a summons for ‘disorderly conduct’ from Camden County police.

The police then moved in to arrest a gym member as he exited Atilis Gym!

“That’s bullshit!” people screamed at the police as they arrested a member of Atilis Gym.

WATCH (language warning):

LANGUAGE WARNING: at least one person arrested when he exited Atitlis Gym in Bellmawr. The charges are unknown at this time @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dv8WvVgKvP — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 19, 2020

PAGING AG BILL BARR!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

