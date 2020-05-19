https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/mike-rowe-on-higher-education

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin was joined by “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe to talk about the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns and how they might permanently change many aspects of our lives.

Mike explained why he believes the pandemic has revealed college and higher education to be an overpriced luxury, and said he hopes that this will cause us to rethink how we structure education in the US.

“I think when the dust settles, higher education is going to be revealed as the luxury brand that it truly is,” he told Dave. “And when you take away all of the stuff that has nothing to do with learning or connecting, you’re gonna be left with a breathtakingly overpriced product.”

