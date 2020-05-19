https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-black-panthers-protesting-chinese-restaurant-dc-china-racist/

The New Black Panthers protested at a Chinese restaurant in Washington, DC, on Tuesday because of racism in China.

The organization has launched a full nationwide boycott of “Chinese merchants” over racism in the Asian nation.

Attorney Malik Zulu Shabazz, an attorney for the organization, said that the boycott is over “discrimination in the People’s Republic of China, as well as the behavior of Chinese companies in Africa.”

The restaurant the group chose to protest was Yum’s on 14th Street in DC. A casual Chinese food place, beloved by the community, that also serves subs and chicken wings.

The New Black Panthers are out on 14th St trying to shut down Yum Yums pic.twitter.com/fUrSivrnd9 — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) May 19, 2020

Breitbart News reports that the founder of Yum’s came to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 1979.

In a press release about the boycott and protests, the New Black Panther Party said that a “presentation will be issued directly to the Chinese Government, and serve the process of formal diplomatic notices upon the Chinese Government on behalf of two-billion Africans worldwide and fifty-million Blacks inside the United States. Several National Black groups and activists will take to street action in 20 cities. Live demonstrations will take place at local Chinese business outlets that are open during the pandemic.”

“These demonstrations are designed to shut these businesses down and send a message to China that “Harm to Africans in China can bring Harm to Chinese in America, Africa, and worldwide,” the statement continued.

The statement also listed other Chinese-owned businesses that they intend to target with protests, including beauty supply shops and convenience stores.

