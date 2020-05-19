http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AeP0-l4Qjjw/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) stated that House Republicans have conducted their own investigation of the Russia probe for over three years, and while they’ve made criminal referrals, they have not made any referrals for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden or former President Obama.

Nunes said, “[W]e’ve been running our own investigation, House Republicans have, for three-and-a-half years, and we’ve made our own criminal referrals. We have not — I don’t want to get into who we’ve specifically criminally referred, so I don’t want to play this cat-and-mouse game, so to speak, but I can tell you that we have not referred either Biden or Obama. So, I’ll kind of leave it at that, I guess.”

