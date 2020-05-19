http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ooUBMMWXh6I/our-four-largest-states-compare-and-contrast.php

Yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted this comparison of California, Texas, Florida and New York. It is simple but interesting in several respects:

Obviously, the comparison undermines the liberal conceit that shutdown orders save lives. Many similar comparisons have been done, generally supporting the same conclusion, like this one. It is also noteworthy that the states with the lowest taxes also have balanced budgets, while New York and California, despite sky-high income tax rates, can’t make ends meet.

There are a number of reasons why people are moving out of California and New York, and into Texas and Florida. This chart reflects some of them.

