Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday declared all agreements with both the United States and Israel “absolved” because of Israel’s West Bank annexation plans.

“The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones,” Abbas said in an emergency leadership meeting, Axios reported.

The move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during his swearing-in ceremony Sunday that now is the time to annex West Bank settlements. Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, has been seeking the go-ahead from the Trump administration for the move over fears a victory by Democrat Joe Biden in November would stymie any such plans.

Abbas blamed the Trump administration as being responsible for crisis, Axios reported, saying the White House “has become complicit in the Israeli occupation.” He said “other American stakeholders” back the Palestinian cause.

Abbas addedn a plan to annex the settlements would mark a unilateral cancellation of the 1990s Oslo Accords. He called on all countries who oppose Israel’s annexation to back Palestinian statehood.

