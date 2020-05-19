http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/PzBt3YAmR-4/pelosi_i_didnt_think_trump_would_be_so_sensitive_hes_always_talking_about_other_peoples_weight.html

“I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s avoir du poids, their weight, their pounds,” Pelosi said Tuesday. “I don’t even want to spend any more time on his distraction, because as you see, in the last couple of days so much of the time has been spent on what he said, rather than that I think he should recognize that his words weigh a ton.”

NICOLLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Joining us now, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Madam Speaker, what you said is actually something that can be corroborated in the White House’s release of the president’s last physical, which is that his weight does qualify him as being morbidly obese.

Is that what you were saying, or did you know it would elicit this kind of reaction from the president?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): No, I had no idea. I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s avoir du poids, their weight, their pounds.

So – but that, I really – I don’t even want to spend any more time on his distraction, because as you see, in the last couple of days so much of the time has been spent on what he said, rather than that I think he should recognize that his words weigh a ton.

Instead of telling putting — people to put Lysol into their lungs, or taking a medication that has not been approved except under certain circumstances, he should be saying what your previous guest mentioned, things that would help people.

But let’s not dwell on him, what we have to dwell on is over 90,000 Americans have died, have lost their lives to this villainous virus. And 1.5 million infected. We don’t really know the full total of it, that’s why our Heroes Act says, test, test, test, trace, and treat, so that we can lower the amount of people who are dying because we know earlier if they are infected.

Let us again, honor our heroes who are fighting the fight, our healthcare workers, our first responders and the rest who risk their lives to save lives and now may lose their jobs because of state and local budgets going down the drain.

And again, let us do so in a way that keeps all of those who died in our hearts forever. This is a scar on America.