The police chief of Houston, Texas, is blaming “spiritual warfare” for a shocking murder Saturday as an 80-year woman described as a “perfect grandma” was allegedly murdered by a career criminal who had been arrested 67 times and was free on bail at the time of the killing.

“There’s spiritual warfare going on, not just here but across the world. This is just crazy,” said Police Chief Art Acevedo.

“I just want to tell this community we need to pray. We’re fortunate that we’re led by a mayor and a council that believe in the power of prayer.”

“We’ve got to pray for this city and pray for this nation and pray for this world because you just can’t make sense of this. A woman has lost her life because some guy decided he wanted whatever she had on her. To think that a guy stabbed a little old lady, I can’t tell you the emotions I’m feeling right now.”

80-year-old Rosalie Cook had just picked up a prescription at Walgreens on Saturday when she was attacked in the parking lot and fatally stabbed in the chest.

Her alleged assailant was Randy Lewis, 38, who reportedly had been menacing people and begging for money nearby before the incident. He has a lengthy arrest record, being taken into custody at least 67 times in his life with charges including assault, theft, trespassing, possession of marijuana and burglary of a vehicle.

“What makes me angry is this suspect stabbed an 80-year-old woman then goes down, rifles through her stuff and tries to steal her car,” Acevedo said.

“This is tragic, but the most tragedy here is that a woman has died from a guy who attacked her for no other reason other than to steal from her and carjack her.”

The chief said when police arrived at the scene, the suspect was trying to start Cook’s car. When he refused to comply with commands, he allegedly lunged at the officer with a knife believed to be 6-inches long. That’s when two shots were fired, killing the man.

KTRK-TV reported Lewis’ bail “was waived back on April 30 for a charge of assaulting a public servant from two years ago. A charging document stated he struck someone who was transferring him to the county jail.

“Court records indicate he was found temporarily incompetent after a mental exam in October 2019 and was committed to a mental facility. In March, his stay was extended by a judge for 60 days after a request from the head of the facility. He was subsequently released to Royal Personal Care Home on May 1.”

The Houston Police Officers’ Union said: “Randy Lewis should never have been free. Now an innocent woman has been murdered. Everyone deserves better. This is absolutely shameful.”

Randy Lewis should never have been free. Now an innocent woman has been murdered. Everyone deserves better. This is absolutely shameful. https://t.co/hfJ4dqfYxG pic.twitter.com/tqIr9Qlmln — Houston Police Officers’ Union (@HPOUTX) May 18, 2020

Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, is also outraged, saying: “The monster who stabbed, murdered, robbed an innocent 80 yr old grandmother over the weekend, has been arrested 67 times! And was out on 2 felony PR bonds! The colossal failure of bail and CJ reform in Houston is on full display here. Innocent people are dying. This has to STOP!!”

The monster who stabbed, murdered, robbed an innocent 80 yr old grandmother over the weekend, has been arrested 67 times! And was out on 2 felony PR bonds! The colossal failure of bail and CJ reform in Houston is on full display here. Innocent people are dying. This has to STOP!! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) May 18, 2020

The shooting death is the fifth fatality involving Houston police since April 21.

“Where is the outrage? Don’t come and talk to me about officer-involved shootings when judges keep putting these crooks out on the street again,” Acevedo said.

