Former Vice President Joe Biden has the edge over President Donald Trump in Arizona, according to a new poll.

An OH Predictive Insights survey released Tuesday indicates that Arizona voters are more likely to support Biden for president.

The poll results show:

50% of Arizona voters say they support Biden for president.

43% of Arizona voters say they prefer to keep Trump in office.

53% of Arizonans say they have an unfavorable view of Trump, and only 6% of those voters would cast votes for him.

45% of Arizonans say they have an unfavorable view of Biden, but 63% say they would support him on Election Day.

Previous polling has shown Biden leading in the state since March. He has been favored over Trump between 6 and 9 points in the state, according to OHPI polls.

“President Trump is going to have to do a lot more than parachute into Arizona to boost his sagging numbers,” OHPI chief of research Mike Noble said. “With six months to go until Election Day, Trump is going to have to invest heavily in Arizona to pull out a victory in The Grand Canyon State.”

Trump visited Arizona last week. It was his first trip outside of Washington since the coronavirus lockdown.

The OH Predictive Insights survey polled 600 likely general election voters in Arizona between May 9-11. The poll has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

