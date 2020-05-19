https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/498593-read-susan-rices-email-discussing-michael-flynn-and-russia

The Trump administration on Tuesday declassified an email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent herself about a meeting discussing “sensitive information related to Russia” and her incoming successor Michael Flynn.

The email, which Rice sent the day of President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: ‘Looking for a new outlet’ Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without ‘major’ reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump’s statements on hydroxychloroquine ‘is reckless, reckless, reckless’ MORE‘s inauguration, describes a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting between herself, former President Obama, former Vice President Biden, former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials How the FBI’s intelligence experiment went wrong Tucker Carlson: Flynn case was domestic spying operation ‘hidden under the pretext of national security’ MORE and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesGOP senators hit the gas on Obama-era probes House panel releases long-awaited transcripts from Russia probe GOP lawmakers rush to defend Flynn, attack FBI MORE.

“Comey said he does have some concerns that incoming NSA Flynn is speaking frequently with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. Comey said that could be an issue as it relates to sharing sensitive information,” Rice wrote in the email, which was formerly classified as “top secret.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Obama asked if Comey was saying that the NSC should not pass sensitive information related to Russia to Flynn. Comey replied ‘potentially,'” she continued. “He added that he has no indication thus far that Flynn has passed classified information to Kislyak, but he noted that ‘the level of communication is unusual.'”

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials Harris urges GOP chairman to focus on coronavirus ahead of Biden-Burisma subpoena vote The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Some good news on the vaccine front MORE (R-Wis.), who obtained the email through the Justice Department, emphasized the “significance of the meeting” described in the email to the probe by GOP lawmakers into the handling of the investigation into Russian election interference.

Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to FBI agents as a consequence of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerCNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: New Hampshire fallout MORE‘s investigation into Russian interference, has been a key player in the GOP’s probe. The Justice Department has since made the controversial recommendation to drop the case against Flynn.

Read the declassified email below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

