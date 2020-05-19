https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rep-devin-nunes-its-not-that-obama-or-biden-are-innocent-but-his-house-investigation-did-not-identify-obama-or-biden-criminal-offenses-either/

Devin Nunes was on [email protected] and he concurred with AG Bill Barr in noting that his investigation into the corrupt actions of the Obama Administration did not identify President Obama or his Vice President Biden for criminal offenses.

Devin Nunes confirmed and agreed with what was shared earlier in the day by AG Barr:

I don’t want to get into who we specifically criminally referred, so I don’t want to play this cat and mouse game, sort of speak. But I can tell you that we have not referred either Biden or Obama.

Nunes went on to say that "it is not that Obama or Biden are innocent of this" but the question is whether there is evidence they committed crimes.

To date there have been no indictments of the key players in the Obama gang who spied on candidate and then President Trump. But Nunes did share that there are three buckets related to the Durham investigation – 1) before July 30, 2016, 2) from July 2016 to the inauguration, and 3) after the inauguration, which included the Mueller gang.

Nunes states what we all know now, that the Intelligence Agencies were turned upside down and used against the American people by the Obama Administration. America is still waiting on justice.



