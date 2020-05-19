https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elise-stefanik-mueller-democrats-andrew-cuomo/2020/05/19/id/967970

House Democrats have been “obsessed” with impeaching President Donald Trump ever since he won the 2016 election, and that push has continued with a demand to the Supreme Court for the release of redacted grand jury material from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Rep. Elise Stefanik said Tuesday.

“I have seen this first hand sitting on the House Intelligence Committee,” the New York Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “[Chairman] Adam Schiff has continued to put out false information and continually lied to American people. We saw this with the Mueller testimony as well. When Mueller came in front of the House Intel, their case for impeachment just crumbled.”

Monday, House Democrats notified the Supreme Court that it wants Mueller’s materials as part of an ongoing presidential impeachment investigation, according to court documents.

“This shows how weak Joe Biden is, I think, as a presidential candidate because they can’t run on their record,” said Stefanik. “What is so concerning to me is we are in the middle of coming out of a once-in-100-years pandemic. We have so many important issues in terms of rebuilding the economy and this is what House Democrats want to focus on. It’s inexcusable and embarrassing and a real opportunity for Republicans to take back the majority.”

In other matters, Stefanik said she’s calling for an investigation into the growing numbers of deaths in New York’s nursing homes and into Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s actions.

“New York has mismanaged how we approach and protect our seniors in our nursing homes,” she said. “New York, when compared to other states, took a number of negative actions and cost over 5,000 lives. The governor took executive action, forcing positive COVID cases back into nursing homes.”

Stefanik said both Democrats and Republicans are calling for an independent investigation, and she wants it done on a federal, not state level.

