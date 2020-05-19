http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xjVYG-q_GsQ/

U.S. Army veteran and Oregon fourth congressional district Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos said Tuesday he had outraised Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) by two-to-one in April.

Skarlatos (pictured) appeared on the Lars Larson Show to talk about the rising momentum for his congressional race.

Skarlatos said:

Our race is going fantastic. We out-raised DeFazio by $68,000 in the month of April, which is 2-1 to what he raised. We couldn’t be happier! Most of our support is coming from grassroots people from across the country. DeFazio’s support is coming from PACs and corporation.

DeFazio does not represent one of the 30 congressional districts that went for President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, and Democrats took during the 2018 midterm elections; however, Oregon’s fourth congressional district could serve as a potential pickup for Republicans in 2020. Hillary Clinton won the district by only .1 percent during the 2016 election.

Skarlatos said if he were elected to Congress, he would focus on improving Oregon’s forest management, veterans issues, and protecting the Second Amendment.

The Oregon Republican chided DeFazio for becoming increasingly leftist over the years, including pushing the Green New Deal.

“I think that’s a huge step in the wrong direction and would wreck the economy of the country,” Skarlatos said.

“He has gone very left recently,” he added.

Skarlatos said while he supports giving small businesses aid during the coronavirus pandemic, he believes that the country should tackle its debt problem.

“Even with the bailout packages with the coronavirus, I think we should have some help to businesses but increasing the debt two and a half trillion and wanting to increase it even more. I think that’s very scary, and being a millennial, I’m very scared by the debt,” he said.

“It’s a tough race, but it’s a very winnable district, but we look forward to helping President Trump win back the House,” Skarlatos said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

