MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough speculated that President Trump is lying about taking hydroxychloroquine to help prevent contracting the coronavirus.

The president has repeatedly touted the anti-malarial medication, which has not shown substantial evidence of preventing or treating COVID-19. However, some of the medical experts assisting in the White House’s response have demurred on his praise of the drug, considering the lack of clear proof that it can help coronavirus patients.

Trump announced on Monday he’s been taking the medication for a couple of weeks, and the White House physician later said they decided the “potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

The next morning, the host and namesake of Morning Joe accused the president of lying about taking the drug.

“But when the president of the United States actually says he’s doing something which, let me assure you, he is not doing — let me assure you, the president of the United States is not taking hydroxychloroquine,” he began.

Scarborough also said that during the only time they ate a meal together, the president appeared to be fixated on “compulsively” cleaning his hands.

“In all the time that I knew him, I only sat for one meal with him,” he explained. “Before that meal, he had wipes like this high and would go through the wipes, compulsively, and wipe his hands, sanitize his hands before eating anything.”

“So he is not taking something that his own administration has said will kill you,” he continued. “That his own FDA said will kill you. That the [Department of Veterans Affairs] said will kill you. … That’s what doctors will say, too. The FDA said, take it if you’re in the hospital or take it if you’re in a closely watched clinical trial. But, don’t take it unless you’re under those two circumstances. So the president is not taking it, and yet, and yet, he’s telling Americans that they should take it.”

The morning host also referenced Fox News’s Neil Cavuto for warning his viewers immediately after the president said he was taking hydroxychloroquine about the dangers of the medication. In addition to Scarborough, MSNBC analyst John Heilemann cast doubt on Trump’s claim.