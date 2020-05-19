http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/o-dUCqRHpHA/

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday reacted to President Donald Trump saying he has been taking hydroxychloroquine once a day for a little over a week as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Scarborough assured his audience that Trump is not taking the malaria drug, saying it is merely a “distraction” from “his failures” and that he is under investigation.

“This certainly was thrown out as a distraction, because the president always wants to distract from his failures and certainly, probably now wants to distract from the fact that the secretary of state was being investigated and that the president was being investigated for Saudi arms sales, so they fired the investigator,” Scarborough opened his program. “That’s, of course, what the Senate is now doing — they’re investigating the investigators because they’ve been caught time and time again. But when the President of the United States actually says he’s doing something which, let me assure you, he is not doing. Let me assure you, the President of the United States is not taking hydroxychloroquine. In all the time that I knew him, I only sat for one meal with him. And before that meal, he had wipes like this high and would just go through the wipes, compulsively, and wipe his hands, sanitize his hands before eating anything. So he is not taking something that his own administration has said will kill you, that his own FDA said will kill you, that the VA said will kill you.”

“I mean, he’s old. He is overweight. He certainly … would fit into the obese category,” the host added. “And those are real risks for having a very bad reaction to COVID-19. So, I’m just worried this morning there are some people who may have seen that yesterday and think that maybe they need to do it. My message today is, don’t do it, first of all. secondly, know that the President of the United States, an extraordinarily selfish man, not doing something that the Trump administration said will kill you.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

