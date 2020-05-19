https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sudan-bombvictims-supremecourt/2020/05/19/id/968096

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Sudan is liable for the deaths of more than 200 people who were killed in U.S. embassies in the African nation during the 1998 al-Qaida bombings, according to Bloomberg.

The ruling upholds a previous judgment of $10.2 billion against Sudan issued by a federal court in 2012.

An appellate court overturned part of that judgment in 2014. It determined a 2008 law that permits compensatory damages to be retroactively applied to cases that involved state sponsors of terrorism but didn’t apply to punitive damages. That exclusion subtracted $4.3 billion from the judgment.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said it was obvious that Congress wanted the 2008 law to punish wrongdoers and compensate victims.

The ruling will let foreign nationals who worked for U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to recover the $10.2 billion awarded in 2012.

“The Supreme Court has reaffirmed Sudan’s guilt and the basic American principle that the value of a life is not dependent on where a person is born,” Doreen Oport, who worked in the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi and was badly injured in the attack, said in a written statement.

