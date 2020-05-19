https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/sick-woman-mental-problems-president-trump-hits-back-pelosis-morbidly-obese-comment-video/

President Trump on Tuesday hit back at Speaker Pelosi’s “morbidly obese” comment.

Pelosi on Monday evening raised concerns about President Trump taking hydroxychloroquine because of his age (73) and weight.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘Morbidly obese,’ they say,” Pelosi said to Anderson Cooper Monday evening.

A reporter on Tuesday asked about Speaker Pelosi’s “morbidly obese” comment.

TRENDING: BREAKING — “QUID PRO JOE’ — AUDIO Released of JOE BIDEN and Ukrainian President Poroshenko Discussing FIRING VIKTOR SHOKIN Who Was Investigating His Son — FOR IMF LOAN!!

President Trump hit back: “I don’t respond to her. I think she’s a waste of time…Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems a lot of mental problems.”

WATCH:

Reporter asks about Speaker Pelosi’s “morbidly obese” comment. President Trump: “I don’t respond to her. I think she’s a waste of time…Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems a lot of mental problems.” Full video here: https://t.co/TL9lWFT9ov pic.twitter.com/B0C74uH9w7 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

