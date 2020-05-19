https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/shocking-development-singapore-woman-linked-bill-gates-soros-china-flagging-removing-video-content-california-doctors-behind-viral-video/

Flora Teoh

The far left tech companines are moving at light speed to eliminate free speech in the West.

The YouTube-Google CEO announced recently that the world’s largest video platform would only allow WHO approved talking points on their platform. They will delete other videos that are not approved by the China-dominated health organization.

Facebook enlisted several far left groups to ‘factcheck’ articles written by conservatives in an effort to prevent the real truth or a different point of view from being decimated to the public.

This is happening every day. Being one of the most influential conservative news outlets in the US — The Gateway Pundit has been targeted by the false “fact-checkers” for several years since the 2016 election.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft testified in front of Congress in 2018 about the censorship on Facebook.

But the censorship tactics by Facebook have reached a shocking new low.

On April 25, 2020, TGP reported on two California doctors of immunology and owners of a Bakersfield Urgent Care facility. The two doctors suggested only the sick and immuno-compromised individuals must be quarantined, not healthy people. The two doctors who see patients daily also suggested the virus has spread widely in their California community. This phenomena has also been reported in Boston, Miami, Santa Clara, Chicago and several European countries.



Via an earlier post on TGP:

Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi said their facilities have tested over 5,200 patients for the coronavirus throughout the county, making up for over half of all testing in Kern. According to their data, the death rate of the coronavirus is similar in prevalence to the flu. Dr. Erickson and Dr. Massihi have extrapolated their numbers based on visits to their specific Urgent Care facility, not the general population and thus may have overestimated infection numbers, though underestimating mortality rates, in California. The doctors also suggested that sheltering in place for the general public would limit microbial exposure and lead to weaker immune systems. Home environments, however, do in fact contain trillions of microbes.

Nearly a month after our reporting, a ‘factchecker’ by the name of Flora Teoh, who is not a medical doctor, claimed that the Bakersfield doctors were promoting false information. Flora Teoh concluded the US doctors were not telling the truth.

Here is part of the email strike that we received from Facebook on Monday:

The Gateway Pundit did a deep dive on Ms. Flora Teoh and this is what we found.

Ms. Flora Teoh was born in mainland China to an affluent family. It’s unknown if they were or are part of the Communist regime but Ms. Teoh’s lifestyle was excessive.

Miss Teoh traveled to Europe first class and stayed at luxurious hotels.

We discovered that Ms. Teoh obtained her PhD in Singapore in 2017. In October 2017 she held a post-doc at the Singapore Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR).

Ms. Flora Teoh was let go there after ten months because of ‘poor professional fit.’

In 7-2018, Flora joined Asian Scientist Magazine as an intern but was let go after two months due to ‘performance-related’ issues.

In Singapore, Ms. Teoh used her connections to get into the Dragon Boat races there:

Teoh is affiliated with multiple international organizations that are sponsored by Facebook, Google, MacArthur Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundation, the Open Society Foundations, and Omidyar Network.

In November of 2018, she joined Science Feedback, a crypto Facebook affiliate as a science editor.

Her assignments for 2020 have been to:

Monitor and control political discourse related to science

Gatekeep and censor ‘conservative’ scientific content

Promote media that is aligned with ‘progressive’ science

Flora Teoh is a contributor to several ‘fact-checking’ organizations such as Maldita.es, International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), and the International Data Verification Network, which aims to promote ‘good’ journalistic practices by fighting the dissemination of what they term fake-news. IFCN is a project of the Poynter Institute for media studies that was created in 2015. Poynter gets its funding grants from entities such as: Google, MacArthur Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Carnegie Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and Omidyar Network.

Teoh’s organizations are part of an international ‘progressive’ data verification network that is supported Open Society Foundations (Soros) and the Omidyar Network (Pierre Omidyar).

Omidyar is also funding the ‘Defeat Disinfo’ AI Information Warfare Platform to fight President Trump’s Covid-19 narrative. Both Soros and Omidyar have also sponsored The Intercept, a publication that released documents stolen by Edward Snowden. In 2018, they also launched the Luminate platform that has distributed over $314 million to finance ‘progressive’ journalistic projects around the world. Health Feedback is one of these projects.

Ms. Teoh is far left. She bragged about reading corrupt former FBI Director Jim Comey’s book:

Ms. Teoh’s writings as a “Science Editor” for entities like Facebook and Google are infected with her left wing bias:

Ms. Teoh is the typical far left “Factchecker” used by entities like Google and Facebook.

She has a sketchy record and connections to China, George Soros and the Gates Foundation.

There was no way that two California doctors of immunology were going to get a fair assessment from Ms. Teoh, Facebook, George Soros or the Gates Foundation.

Facebook is now openly using far left operatives with links to China and Soros to silence US Doctors in the field!

This should not be legal.

Research and data provided by Yaacov Apelbaum

Update: The Gateway Pundit heard back from Flora Teoh today and she said she will remove our “strike” if we remove the video by US Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi. The two US doctors are no longer allowed to speak to Americans on Facebook. Miss Teoh will not allow it.

