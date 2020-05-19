https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/sidney-powell-delivers-writ-mandamus-correct-judge-sullivans-unauthorized-actions-general-flynn-case-orders-dismissal-case-gen-flynn/

Attorney Sidney Powell announced on Tuesday morning that Team Flynn has just delivered to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit a Petition for Writ of Mandamus to correct Judge Sullivan’s unauthorized actions.

This comes after Judge Emmet Sullivan REFUSED to drop the case against General Flynn even though the US Government prosecutors dropped ALL CHARGES against the Three-Star General.

The Barr Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last Thursday after bombshell documents were released that proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But last Tuesday the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

TRENDING: BREAKING — “QUID PRO JOE’ — AUDIO Released of JOE BIDEN and Ukrainian President Poroshenko Discussing FIRING VIKTOR SHOKIN Who Was Investigating His Son — FOR IMF LOAN!!

Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Judge Sullivan also appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

This is unheard of!

This came after the US Supreme Court just one week ago ruled that rogue judges CANNOT do what Judge Sullivan is wanting to do.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 to prevent judges like Emmet Sullivan from becoming tyrants on the bench.

So today Flynn’s defense team filed their Writ of Mandamus.

Here is the link to the Writ of Mandamus filing.

From the filing:

RELIEF SOUGHT

Petitioner respectfully requests that this Court order the district court immediately to (1) grant the Justice Department’s Motion to Dismiss; (2) vacate its order appointing amicus curiae; and (3) reassign the case to another district judge as to any further proceedings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

