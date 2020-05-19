https://www.theblaze.com/news/sister-ahmaud-arbery-shooter-picture-dead-body

Lindsay McMichael, the sister of the man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in February, posted an unfiltered picture on social media of Arbery’s dead body lying in the street, The Sun reported.

Travis McMichael, 34, and Gregory McMichael, 64, are charged with murdering Arbery because they allegedly thought he was a burglar. Arbery had just entered and exited an unfinished, unoccupied home owned by Larry English. They weren’t charged with his murder until May, when Gregory McMichael leaked the video to the media.

Lindsay McMichael said she posted the graphic image because she likes true crime content.

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” McMichael told The Sun. “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime — I listen to four or five podcasts a week — I’m constantly watching that sort of thing. It was more of a, ‘Holy s**t, I can’t believe this has happened. It was absolutely poor judgment.”

The video of Arbery’s shooting was recorded by a man named William Bryan, who was following as the McMichaels pursued Arbery. Bryan’s attorney said he has lost his job and gotten death threats, so he’s had to go into hiding.

According to the police report, however, Bryan wasn’t just a passive observer in the confrontation that led to Arbery’s death. He tried to block Arbery himself as Arbery was running down the street.

“Why would you videotape it?” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, asked. “Why didn’t he do anything to help? Why didn’t he reach out right after the shooting? Why did he only come forward after the video was leaked?”

The full videos show the pursuit lasted more than four minutes before the McMichaels pulled ahead of Arbery and stopped in the road. Travis McMichael got out with a shotgun and confronted Arbery. He shot Arbery during the ensuing altercation.

Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7. They are being held in Glynn County Jail.

