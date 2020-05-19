https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/smiledirectclub-nbcnews-dental-health-devices/2020/05/19/id/967967

SmileDirectClub is seeking nearly $3 billion from NBC News after the network aired a story earlier this year that claimed the company’s dental alignment devices could be responsible for causing people mouth problems.

According to The Hill, the company filed the $2.8 billion lawsuit in a Nashville court on Monday.

“NBC must be held accountable for its abuse of power and betrayal of trust,” the lawsuit reads. “Viewers and readers across the country turn to the media for the information they need to make decisions about their health and well-being.”

The company said the Feb. 13 story, which aired on “NBC Nightly News,” included “more than 40 false and misleading statements about SmileDirectClub and the treatment patients receive from the hundreds of board-certified doctors who use the company’s platform to treat patients.”

SmileDirectClub claimed its market cap dropped by $950 million after the story about its clear aligner devices aired.

