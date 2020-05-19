https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susan-rice-dni-richard-grenell-sergey-kislyak/2020/05/19/id/968110

Susan Rice on Tuesday urged the Acting director of national intelligence to release unredacted transcripts of phone calls between former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and then-Russian Amb. Sergey Kislyak.

“In the interest of transparency, Amb. Rice again calls upon the director of national intelligence to release the unredacted transcripts of all Kislyak-Flynn calls,” spokeswoman Erin Pelton said in a statement on behalf of Rice. “The American people deserve the full transcripts so they can judge for themselves Michael Flynn’s conduct.”

The move follows the release of an email Rice, the national security adviser under former President Barack Obama, sent to herself on Inauguration Day.

That email says former FBI Director James Comey worried about sharing classified information with Trump’s transition team due to Flynn’s frequent conversations with Kislyak, but that Comey had no knowledge of Flynn sharing classified information with the envoy.

The email, which memorialized a Jan. 5, 2017, meeting on an intelligence briefing about Russian interference in the 2016 election, said Obama wanted to be sure “every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book.'”

“The president stressed that he is not asking about, initiating, or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective,” the email continued. “He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”

