https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/susan-rice-email-fully-declassified

A recently declassified email, written by former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and sent herself on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, reveals the players involved in the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and “unmasking” of then-incoming National Security Adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn.

Rice’s email details a meeting in the Oval Office on Jan 5, 2017, which included herself, former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former President Barack Obama. Acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, fully declassified the email recently amid President Trump’s repeated references to “Obamagate” and claims that Obama “used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration.”

On Glenn Beck’s Wednesday night special, Glenn broke down the details of Rice’s email and discussed what they reveal about the Obama administration officials involved in the Russia investigation’s origins.

Watch the video clip below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

