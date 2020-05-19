https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-buries-fox-news-cavuto-in-tweets-after-segment-warning-hydroxychloroquine-will-kill-you

The revelation Monday that President Trump is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine under the direction of his physician as a preemptive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic has predictably resulted in what the White House has since labeled “apoplectic” reactions from the Trump-critical media and Democrats. But criticism of Trump for the telling the world he’s taking the drug hasn’t only originated from the left; Fox News’ “Your World” host Neil Cavuto also went “apoplectic” on Monday in response to Trump’s “stunning” announcement.

“I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine,” Trump said Monday during a White House-hosted roundtable with restaurant industry leaders, as reported by Fox News. “I think it’s good,” he said of the medicine he said he’s been taking for a little over a week. “I’ve heard a lot good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right [now], I’m not going to get hurt by it.”

But Cavuto wanted to make very clear to his viewers that while Trump is confident he won’t get “hurt” by the taking the drug, that might not be true for those in a “risky population.”

“The president has insisted that [hydroxychloroquine] has enormous benefits for patients either trying to prevent or [who] already have COVID-19,” said Cavuto. “The fact of the matter is, though, when the president said, ‘What have you got to lose?’ In a number of studies [of] those certainly vulnerable, the population have one thing to lose, their lives.”

“If you are in a risky population here and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or in a worst case scenario, you are dealing with the virus and you are in this vulnerable population it will kill you,” Cavuto warned. “I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

In the segment, Cavuto pointed to a VA study that found that people with certain respiratory and other serious conditions who were treated with the drugs “died.” “I want to stress again,” said Cavuto. “They died.” Just because Trump is taking it, argued Cavuto, doesn’t mean everyone is “OK” to take it. “I only make this not to make a political point here, but a life and death point,” he said. “Be very, very careful.”

Trump responded by issuing a series of tweets and retweets blasting away at Cavuto and worked in some general criticism of Fox News as a whole.

“Hard to Believe Cavuto is this foolish & gullible,” wrote Wayne Allyn Root in a post retweeted by Trump Monday. “The VA study he quotes is total fraud conducted on only very old, sick patients already too far gone. And no zinc used. Zinc is the key. Great job [President Trump]. U light the way! Wake up the dummies.”

“Neil Cavuto, who just told viewers they would die if they took Hydroxychloroquine, speaks to a doctor who says the drug can be lifesaving,” said Breaking911 in another post retweeted by Trump Monday.

“I can’t keep tweeting this enough because the sheer stupidity of what Cavuto said boggles the mind,” reads another post retweeted by the president. “He claimed that if you have any respiratory ailments, [hydroxychloroquine] WILL KILL YOU! That is an utterly false statement with no scientific basis in fact. #Fearporn fiction.”

“[Fox News] is no longer the same,” Trump wrote in response to another Cavuto-themed post. “We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”

But even after calling into question Fox News’ leadership, Trump followed up that post on Tuesday with a pro-Fox tweet. “[‘Fox and Friends’] trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings!”

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

.@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Like the case for and against hydroxychloroquine, clearly Trump’s relationship with Fox can be rather “nuanced.”

