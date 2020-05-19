https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498581-trump-cites-obamagate-in-urging-gop-to-get-tough-on-democrats

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: ‘Looking for a new outlet’ Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without ‘major’ reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump’s statements on hydroxychloroquine ‘is reckless, reckless, reckless’ MORE on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to get “tough” with Democrats heading into election season and referenced what he alleges was an effort by Democrats to sabotage his 2016 campaign and presidency.

Trump, speaking during a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill, touted his poll numbers and the outlook for Senate GOP candidates in battleground states. He also called on Republican lawmakers to stay unified in the weeks and months ahead.

“He pretty regularly reminds us that we’re not as tough as [Democrats] are. That they play more for keeps, that they stick together better,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerObama tweets ‘vote’ after Trump promotes ‘Obamagate’ Obama criticism gets under GOP’s skin Bipartisan senators seek funding for pork producers forced to euthanize livestock MORE (R-N.D.), who attended the meeting.

“He just said, ‘Be tough. Be tough,’” Cramer said. “I take it that he’s referring, politically speaking, as we go down the stretch, don’t expect them to do you any favors.”

“He’s ready to hit the trail, that’s obvious. You can tell he’d like to get out there to start helping,” Cramer added.

Other Republicans at the meeting said Trump reminded senators of what he has started to refer to as “Obamagate.”

“He talked about the investigations into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and his concerns that you have heard before, which many of us share, about using the institutions like the FBI and the DOJ and others to undermine an incoming president,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThis week: McConnell tees up nominations ahead of Memorial Day On The Money: Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal this month | Burr problem grows for GOP | Layoffs hit record high of 11 million in March House Republican introduces bill to give meatpacking plants liability shield MORE (R-Texas), referring to the Department of Justice.

“He expressed his belief that there wasn’t going to be a whole lot of bipartisan cooperation. It was going to be a pitched battle leading up to the November election and he was encouraging all of us to get in the fight and not get pushed around,” he added.

Cornyn noted that Trump didn’t need to urge Senate Republicans to investigate alleged efforts by former Obama administration officials to scrutinize possible collusion with Russia because Senate Judiciary Committee Graham (R-S.C.) already plans to do so.

Graham on Monday announced the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote June 4 on subpoena authority covering conversations, documents and witness testimony pertaining to Obama-era officials such as former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials How the FBI’s intelligence experiment went wrong Tucker Carlson: Flynn case was domestic spying operation ‘hidden under the pretext of national security’ MORE, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials Why dismiss the Flynn case? Because the FBI can’t prove it McCabe: Conservative media ‘obsessed with finding some indication of a set-up’ of Flynn MORE, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper James Robert ClapperGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials GOP seeks to go on offense using Flynn against Biden Tucker Carlson: Flynn case was domestic spying operation ‘hidden under the pretext of national security’ MORE and former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanGraham announces vote on subpoenas for Comey, Obama-era intel officials GOP seeks to go on offense using Flynn against Biden Tucker Carlson: Flynn case was domestic spying operation ‘hidden under the pretext of national security’ MORE.

“Sen. Hawley and I and the rest of the Judiciary Committee are going to be doing that. We have a lot of questions and they need to come up with some better answers,” Cornyn said of the former Obama officials.

Trump did not give Republican senators a timeline for when he wants the investigations of the Obama administration completed, though Graham says he is aiming to wrap it up before the Nov. 3 election.

Senate Republicans have grown increasingly nervous about holding onto their majority on Election Day as the coronavirus pandemic has rocked the U.S. economy, sending the national unemployment rate soaring to 14.7 percent last month.

Trump’s handling of the crisis has come under sharp attack from Democrats, who argue he lacks a national plan and is well behind where he should be in making sure there are enough tests available to safely reopen state and local economies.

The president spent much of Tuesday’s meeting characterizing his administration’s handling of the pandemic as a success, pointing to positive signs on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and a ramp-up in availability of testing kits.

But the polls tell a different story, with some flashing warning signs for Trump.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll published last week showed that only 43 percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, while a survey of 22,000 voters across the country by Harvard, Northeastern and Rutgers universities last month found that the governors of all 50 states have higher approval ratings than Trump when it comes to responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Trump, however, shared polling with Republicans that painted a rosier picture.

“The numbers he shared were certainly good. I don’t know if they were an internal poll or some public poll, he didn’t cite the source. He was mainly talking about the enthusiasm numbers, which not surprisingly are very high for him and very low for Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden campaign says he would revoke Keystone XL permit | EPA emails reveal talks between Trump officials, chemical group before 2017 settlement | Tensions emerge on Natural Resources panel over virtual meetings The Hill’s Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 Obama’s Trump attacks electrify Democrats, anger GOP MORE. That’s not irrelevant,” said Cramer.

Trump also pointed to positive polling for Republicans in Senate battlegrounds and singled out Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesTop GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz Bipartisan bill aims to help smallest businesses weather the coronavirus crisis Justice Department signals opposition to Senate’s surveillance bill MORE (R-Mont.), who faces a tough challenge from Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockTop GOP super PAC plans Montana ad blitz The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The American Investment Council – Trump takes his ‘ready to reopen’ mantra on the road The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden campaign staffs up MORE (D).

“He made a general reference to swing states and battleground states that were also very good,” Cramer added.

Cornyn confirmed that Trump highlighted the enthusiasm edge he enjoys over Biden among core supporters.

“Big enthusiasm gap,” he said, summarizing Trump’s pep talk. “He is actually pretty proud of where his numbers were.”

