President Donald Trump unloaded on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday after Pelosi mockingly referred to the president as “morbidly obese” on Monday night during an interview on CNN.

Pelosi said during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump should not take hydroxychloroquine because of his age and because he was “morbidly obese,” despite the fact that a physician prescribed the medication for the president.

Trump, when asked about Pelosi’s derogatory comment, said, “I don’t respond to her, I think she’s a waste of time.”

Later, when talking about the political games that Democrats have played in recent years, Trump said, “These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman, she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems. We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country.”

WATCH:

Reporter asks about Speaker Pelosi’s “morbidly obese” comment. President Trump: “I don’t respond to her. I think she’s a waste of time…Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems a lot of mental problems.” Full video here: https://t.co/TL9lWFT9ov pic.twitter.com/B0C74uH9w7 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 19, 2020

Here is the interaction that Pelosi had with Cooper yesterday on CNN:

CNN HOST ANDERSON COOPER: This makes five inspectors general the President has fired or removed. Today secretary Pompeo admitted he asked for the inspector general to be fired. This was his explanation to the Washington Post, “I went to the President and made clear to him Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to. That was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing. The kinds of activities he’s supposed to undertake to make us better to improve us.” The secretary did not explain what any of that meant. He denied his decision had to do with the investigations. And earlier I spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about all of this, we started with the President’s comments about that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Madam speaker, what is your reaction to the President saying he is now taking hydroxychloroquine? Are you concerned? REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, first let me say how happy I am about your new baby, how lovely. COOPER: Well, thank you. PELOSI: Wyatt, how perfectly named. We all know why that is and congratulations. And as you now are a father- COOPER: Thank you. PELOSI: –you see how important it is to keep the world safe, for the children, for the children. As far as the President is concerned, he’s our President and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, what is morbidly obese, they say. So I think it’s not a good idea. COOPER: In terms of the State Department inspector general’s firing, I read the letter you sent to President Trump asking for an explanation that the house foreign affairs chair is launching, I know, a probe into this. And you said yesterday the firing looks like it’s retaliation, that could be unlawful. What would happen, then?

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi just called President Trump “morbidly obese” on CNN. pic.twitter.com/99o1E6sL5R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 19, 2020

