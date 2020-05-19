https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/tyrannical-il-governor-pritzker-bans-reporter-briefings-attends-anti-lockdown-rally-accuses-hanging-nazis/

Amy Jacobson is an Emmy Award winning journalist at Chicago’s Morning Answer AM 560.

Earlier this month Amy attended an anti-lockdown rally in Chicago.

Amy condemned two signs at the rally that compared Pritzker to a Nazi.

This is a tactic the Democrat and leftists use AT EVERY RALLY against Republicans!

Now Governor Pritzker will no longer allow her at his daily briefings!

Pritzker accuses her of hanging with Nazis!

So it’s only OK when the left uses the slur!

On Monday Amy posted this on Twitter: It’s official! I have been kicked out of ⁦@GovPritzker⁩ ‘s daily briefings. ⁦Here’s the email explaining why. We’ll discuss ⁦@MorningAnswer⁩ ⁦@DanProft⁩

