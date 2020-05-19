https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/19/vip-gold-chat-cam-edwards-twitchys-sam-j-ed-morrissey/

Get ready for another tremendous live, interactive VIP Gold chat with Twitchy’s Sam J, Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards, and HotAir’s Ed Morrissey! Join us at 1:30 pm Wednesday for another great discussion of the hottest news stories online. The trio will take your questions and comments and gave an in-depth analysis of the top topics of the day.

If you are not a VIP Gold member, you can join at this link so you can watch what you missed and participate in future chats!

Sam keeps tabs on all the news, views, and controversies on a moment-to-moment basis. Cam brings his A-game on 2nd Amendment and liberty issues and makes sure to keep it real along the way. Ed has kept pace with developments abroad, at home and at the local level as well.

We had plenty to discuss today, and lots of time to take your questions. The hot topics were:

The most popular Internet tropes

ObamaGate and the Flynn case

COVID-19 developments, and economic meltdown

The 2020 national election

With all the fast-moving developments, our VIP Gold members can get the latest as it happens from Sam, Cam, and Ed. The live chat will be available for replay later for those who miss out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

