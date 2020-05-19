https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/498540-virginia-governor-fires-back-at-trump-i-suggest-you-stop-taking

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) fired back at President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: ‘Looking for a new outlet’ Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without ‘major’ reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump’s statements on hydroxychloroquine ‘is reckless, reckless, reckless’ MORE Tuesday after the president referred to Northam as “crazy” and an opponent of Second Amendment rights.

Trump, speaking at a White House event Tuesday, followed a speaker from Virginia by saying, “We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment. You know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

President Trump: “We’re going after Virginia, with your crazy governor, we’re going after Virginia. They want to take your Second Amendment. You know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.” pic.twitter.com/b2u1f1FpgT — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2020

“I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President — our potatoes are fine. And as the only medical doctor among our nation’s governors, I suggest you stop taking hydroxychloroquine,” Northam tweeted. “Let’s all get back to work.”

I grew up on a Virginia farm, Mr. President—our potatoes are fine. And as the only medical doctor among our nation’s governors, I suggest you stop taking hydroxychloroquine. Let’s all get back to work. https://t.co/eay8saxcK1 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 19, 2020

Northam’s tweet was in reference to the president’s statement on Monday that he has been taking the antimalarial drug, frequently prescribed for arthritis and lupus.

Numerous Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTop Democrat to introduce bill to limit Trump’s ability to fire IG’s Pelosi says ‘morbidly obese’ Trump taking hydroxychloroquine ‘not a good idea’ Senate Republicans demand answers from Trump on IG firing MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi says ‘morbidly obese’ Trump taking hydroxychloroquine ‘not a good idea’ Poll: Marshall takes lead over Kobach in Kansas Senate primary Bright testimony leaked ahead of big Thursday hearing: What happened today in the COVID-19 fight MORE (D-N.Y.) have warned about possible risks from the president taking the drug, as has Fox News’s Neil Cavuto.

The comment by the Fox News anchor prompted Trump to say he was “looking for a new outlet” and accusing the network of hiring “more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before.”

Trump and Northam have also sparred before. Trump has publicly warned against proposals for tighter gun restrictions for those hoping to enter the state capitol. He also has said that some states including Virginia have gone “too far” in their mitigation measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

