Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, was featured Monday in a “new investigative series” that trolls presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by mixing some of his memorable quotes into a mock Biden investigation.

In the 30-second opening montage, the video introduces several of the former vice president’s references and mistakes, including his notorious reference to “cornpop” and his accidental reference to Winston Churchill as the oldest president in American history.

But the video then segues to Murtaugh, who says it will be the “first episode” in a series called “Truth Over Facts” — a reference to a Biden campaign rally in Iowa last year, during which he said Democrats needed to stand against President Trump’s “facts” by using the “truth.”

Over ominous theme music fit for a documentary crime thriller, Murtaugh explains that the first episode of the series will examine “the case of Sleepy Joe and, you know, ‘The Thing.’ Our investigation begins at a recent campaign stop in Texas.”

Murtaugh proceeds to show a clip of Biden at a campaign event — during which the former vice president forgets lines from the Declaration of Independence and substitutes the words “the thing” instead — before the investigation pivots to a search for a second Declaration of Independence.

A short time later, after a trip to Washington DC, Murtaugh reaches a verdict about the existence of a Founding document that invokes “the Thing,” and hints that future episodes of the investigative series will continue to focus on memorable Biden quotes.

“Join us next time when we will work with a renowned sketch artist who will reveal who, or what, is a lying dog-faced pony soldier,” said Murtaugh, in reference to Biden assigning that nickname to a New Hampshire student asking him a question in February.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the presumptive Democratic nominee has recently tried to troll Trump, who has notably nicknamed him “Sleep Joe,” by assigning the president a nickname of his own, “President Tweety,” despite telling Vanity Fair earlier this month that he was “really resisting giving a nickname to” the president.

“Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him ‘President Tweety,’” said Biden, who revealed the nickname in an online speech on Monday and criticized the president for tweeting “reopen the country.”

“How are we supposed to do that if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need? Stop tweeting about it. Get the money out to Main Street. It’s there. It’s been passed,” Biden said in the livestream, which also unwittingly featured honking from wild geese and an unplanned phone call.

“You’re going to hear, there’s a pond on the other side of my property here. A lot of Canadian geese. If you hear them honking away, they’re cheering, that’s what they’re about,” he said.

