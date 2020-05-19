https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wray-failing-hear-fbi-director-wray-jim-jordan-invites-bill-priestap-joe-pientka-appear-judiciary-committee/

Where is Christopher Wray?

Reps Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday evening invited former FBI special agents Bill Priestap and Joe Pientka to appear before the Judiciary Committee.

🚨 #BREAKING: After failing to hear from FBI Director Christopher Wray, @Jim_Jordan & @RepMikeJohnson invite Bill Priestap and Joe Pientka to appear before the Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/kFMzZw57T2 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 19, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING — “QUID PRO JOE’ — AUDIO Released of JOE BIDEN and Ukrainian President Poroshenko Discussing FIRING VIKTOR SHOKIN Who Was Investigating His Son — FOR IMF LOAN!!

Both Priestap and Pientka were involved in the Flynn ambush interview in January of 2017.

Unsealed handwritten FBI notes revealed the true intent of the FBI’s January 24, 2017, White House interview of General Flynn:

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

The FBI framed General Flynn.

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

A few weeks ago, Jordan and Johnson demanded FBI Director Wray turn over all documents on the operation against Flynn and provide Priestap and Pientka for interviews.

After failing to hear from FBI Director Christopher Wray, hero Jim Jordan took the initiative and invited Bill Priestap and Joe Pientka to appear before the Judiciary Committee.

Ranking member Jim Jordan asked, “Where is Christopher Wray?”

Where is Christopher Wray? https://t.co/XLQGPnBaB2 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 19, 2020

The GOP lawmakers are seeking an interview with FBI special agent Joe Pientka, who still has yet to be questioned even though Grassley repeatedly requested to speak with Pientka.

On May 11, 2018, then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and then-Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein stating Comey testified the FBI didn’t think General Flynn lied.

Grassley also revealed Joe Pientka was the second FBI agent who joined Peter Strzok on January 24th, 2017 in an ambush style interview to take down General Flynn.

Rosenstein refused to give the Senate Judiciary Committee the requested documents. Instead, Rosenstein provided “insufficient” documents prompting Grassley to send a second scathing letter to the Deputy AG.

Here we are two years later and Republican lawmakers are still fighting to speak with special agent Joe Pientka.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

