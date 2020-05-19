https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/498490-white-house-press-secretary-you-have-to-have-a-prescription-to-take

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany urged Americans on Tuesday to consult with a doctor before taking hydroxychloroquine after President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump slams Fox after hydroxychloroquine warning: ‘Looking for a new outlet’ Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding without ‘major’ reforms within 30 days Schumer: Trump’s statements on hydroxychloroquine ‘is reckless, reckless, reckless’ MORE said a day earlier he had started taking it to protect against the coronavirus.

“Any use of hydroxychloroquine has to be in consultation with your doctor. You have to have a prescription. That’s the way it must be done,” McEnany told the hosts of “Fox & Friends.”

McEnany said she consulted with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn about the anti-malaria drug after Trump told reporters he was taking it prophylactically. The press secretary said she didn’t have any information about Trump’s “exact rationale,” but noted he consulted with the White House physician.

“The president has said pretty widely that this is a drug that he had looked at with optimism, but nevertheless he said that this is a decision that must be made with the doctor,” McEnany said.

Trump told reporters on Monday he had started taking hydroxychloroquine, which he has championed as a potential treatment for the coronavirus despite limited evidence from the medical community.

“So far, I seem to be OK,” he said.

A letter from the White House physician released later Monday said he and Trump concluded “the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

But the letter did not explicitly state that Trump was taking hydroxychloroquine, breeding skepticism about the president’s declaration earlier in the day.

The FDA issued a warning last month that hydroxychloroquine should not be taken outside of a hospital or clinical trial because of the risk of severe heart problems.

The drug showed no benefit for patients in an analysis of those hospitalized in Veterans Health Administration medical centers. The study, released last month, found the two primary outcomes for COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine were death and the need for mechanical ventilation.

