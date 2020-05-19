https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-new-jersey-latest-state-significantly-drop-coronavirus-death-tally-5408-4295/

Last week Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response administrator, challenged the CDC Director in a heated conversation. Dr. Birx told Dr. Redfield, “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust!”

Birx was right. The CDC numbers could not be trusted.

The CDC intentionally made it that way.

Colorado admitted last weekend to over-counting coronavirus deaths in the state and lowered their state totals by 272 deaths.

CDPHE now reports that as of May 9, 878 people had died “due to” COVID-19 and 1,150 people have died “among” COVID-19 cases.

And now New Jersey is lowering its fatality numbers.

The Garden State is dropping its total number of deaths from 5,408 to 4,295.

Steve Bognar from News 4 New York reported:

NJ changing the way it records deaths in state long-term care facilities …

State says it will now report ONLY lab confirmed deaths … meaning toll drops from 5,408 to 4,295

Gov Murphy says previous reporting was “apples to oranges”#nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) May 19, 2020

