(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A county in Michigan has been placed under emergency order by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after two dams were breached, which could lead to unprecedented flooding.

During a late-night press conference on Tuesday, Whitmer said that both the Sanford and Edenville dams broke in Midland County and urged families to seek shelter at the local high school.

“If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now,” she said. “If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county.”

