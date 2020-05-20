https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/aint-gonna-happen-alan-dershowitz-americans-can-forced-take-coronavirus-vaccine-video/

Author and former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz joined Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night.

Dershowitz told Tucker that the government can force Americans to take the coronavirus vaccine.

It should be noted that ALL of the original predictions and models were completely inaccurate.

The WHO’s March estimate on the disease claimed COVID-19 had a 3.4% mortality rate.

Two months later it is now known the COVID-9 mortality rate is similar to the seasonal flu – according to a recent study of 12 populations.

So the government is going to force individuals to take a vaccine based on their completely inaccurate predictions and models of this same disease?

No thanks.

There is no way in hell this is going to happen.

Alan Dershowitz says forced vaccinations is constitutional… Don’t think so… Especially when children under 4 have a 0.00% chance of dying from this same disease.

Via Tucker Carlson:

[embedded content]