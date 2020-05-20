American women had babies at record-low rates last year and pushed U.S. births down to their smallest total in 35 years, according to federal figures released Wednesday.

About 3.75 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2019, down 1% from the prior year, provisional figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics showed. The general fertility rate fell 2% to 58.2 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, its lowest level since the government began tracking the figure in 1909.

The data are the latest sign of how American childbearing, which began declining during the 2007-09 recession, never fully rebounded when the economy bounced back. Millennials have been slower to form families than previous generations, in part, economists say, because they are less financially secure than those before them.

“There are a lot of people out there who would like to have two children, a larger family, and there’s something going on out there that makes people feel like they can’t do that,” said Melanie Brasher, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Rhode Island, who studies fertility.

Birthrates fell or held steady for women of all ages except those in their early 40s. Teenagers saw the sharpest drop, with a 5% decline in their birthrate. Since peaking in 1991, the teen birthrate has fallen 73%.

The total fertility rate—a snapshot of the average number of babies a woman would have over her lifetime—ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, a slight decline from the previous year and another record low. In almost all years since 1971, that rate has been below the level of 2.1 needed for the population to replace itself, without accounting for immigration.

Brady Hamilton, a statistician who co-wrote the new report, said an uptick in births among women in their 40s is a sign that some births are just being delayed. “Women are still having children,” he said. “They’re just holding off until a later point in time until they establish their education and establish their career.”

Baby Bust

After peaking in 2007, births in the U.S. have decreased for 11 of the last 12 years.

Greatest GEN. SILENT GEN. Baby Boomers Generation X MillenNials Generation Z 4.0 million births 4.32 million Births at all-time high 4.2 million FDA approves use of birth control pill 4.1 million Teen birth rate begins to decline 3.0 3.7 million 35-year low 3.1 million Roe v. Wade legalizes abortion 2.9 milion World War II ends 2.6 million Great Depression starts 2.0 1.0 1910 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Greatest GEN. SILENT GEN. Baby Boomers Generation X MillenNials Generation Z 4.0 million births 4.32 million Births at all-time high 4.2 million FDA approves use of birth control pill 4.1 million Teen birth rate begins to decline 3.0 3.7 million 35-year low 3.1 million Roe v. Wade legalizes abortion 2.9 milion World War II ends 2.6 million Great Depression starts 2.0 1.0 1910 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Greatest GEN. SILENT GEN. Baby Boomers Generation X MillenNials Generation Z 4.0 million births 4.32 million Births at all-time high 4.2 million FDA approves use of birth control pill 4.1 million Teen birth rate begins to decline 3.0 3.7 million 35-year low 3.1 million Roe v. Wade legalizes abortion 2.9 milion World War II ends 2.6 million Great Depression starts 2.0 1.0 1910 1920 1930 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Greatest GEN SILENT GEN. Baby Boomers Gen X MillenNials Gen Z 4.0 million births 4.32 million Births at all-time high 3.0 3.1 million Roe v. Wade legalizes abortion 3.7 million 35-year low 2.9 milion World War II ends 2.0 1.0 2020 1920 1940 1960 1980 2000

A leveling off of births among Hispanic women, who account for nearly a quarter of U.S. births, is also driving the overall decline. They had about 885,900 babies last year, down slightly from 2018.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is expected to further depress births in the coming years, experts say. “People that were products of the Great Depression, the birthrates were much lower for that cohort than they were for people born after World War II,” Prof. Brasher said.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What effect, if any, do you think the 2020 pandemic will have on birth numbers? Join the conversation below.

That would continue to pressure the age balance of the population, exacerbating a shortage of young workers to help offset the Medicare and Social Security costs of America’s aging baby boomers.

The NCHS data also showed that the share of babies born preterm last year hit its highest level in more than a decade, with just over 1-in-10 being born before 37 weeks of gestation. The rate of women delivering via caesarean section fell slightly to 31.7%, continuing a decade of general declines in the procedure.

Write to Janet Adamy at janet.adamy@wsj.com